Soleno Therapeutics weakness a buying opportunity, says Baird

Baird noted Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) shares have traded, directionally, with Applied Therapeutics shares over the last couple of trading days, as they are both FDA regulatory plays on non-standard applications. However, since they are not directly comparable, Baird says they would use the weakness in Soleno Therapeutics as a buying opportunity and they maintain their Outperform rating and $72 price target on the shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SLNO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.