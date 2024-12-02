News & Insights

Soleno Therapeutics weakness a buying opportunity, says Baird

December 02, 2024 — 07:05 am EST

Baird noted Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) shares have traded, directionally, with Applied Therapeutics shares over the last couple of trading days, as they are both FDA regulatory plays on non-standard applications. However, since they are not directly comparable, Baird says they would use the weakness in Soleno Therapeutics as a buying opportunity and they maintain their Outperform rating and $72 price target on the shares.

