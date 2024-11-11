News & Insights

Solasto Corporation Sees Strong Profit Growth

November 11, 2024 — 09:52 pm EST

Solasto Corp. (JP:6197) has released an update.

Solasto Corporation reported a 2.1% increase in net sales and a significant 46.5% rise in operating profit in the first half of FY2024. The company improved profitability across all businesses by streamlining operations and reducing expenses. Looking ahead, Solasto plans to expand its care facilities and digital services while maintaining its strong financial forecast.

