Solartech International’s Major Equity Disposal Announced

Solartech International Holdings Limited (HK:1166) has released an update.
Solartech International Holdings Limited has announced a major move by agreeing to sell a 100% equity interest in Dongguan Hua Yi Brass Products Co., Ltd. for RMB70 million. This substantial disposal, subject to shareholder approval and regulatory requirements, signifies a strategic shift for the company. Investors should stay informed as completion depends on certain conditions being met.
