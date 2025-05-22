Solaris Energy Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Solaris Energy (NYSE:SEI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Solaris Energy, revealing an average target of $45.83, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Observing a 6.58% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $43.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Solaris Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Announces Buy $32.00 - Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $51.00 $50.00 Bobby Brooks Northland Capital Markets Announces Outperform $37.00 - Thomas Meric Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Buy $57.00 - Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $48.00 $42.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $50.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Solaris Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Solaris Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Solaris Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Solaris Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Solaris Energy

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc provides services in the oil and gas industry. Its solutions are Solaris software suite, Fluid management system, Automated control systems, Field services, Last mile management, Wet sand solutions, Power Solutions, and Integrated wellsite solution. Its segment include Solaris Power Solutions and Solaris Logistics Solutions. It derives maximum revenue from Solaris Logistics Solutions segment.

Financial Milestones: Solaris Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Solaris Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 86.08% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Solaris Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.01%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Solaris Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Solaris Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Solaris Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.91. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

