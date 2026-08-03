SolarEdge Technologies to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 86.96% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play Ahead of SEDG’s Q2 Results

In April 2026, SolarEdge Technologies expanded its commercial and industrial storage portfolio with the launch of the CSS-OD 197 kWh integrated solar and storage solution across Europe and Asia. The rollout, along with growing customer adoption in Germany and other European markets, is likely to have supported shipment growth and contributed to the company's second-quarter top-line performance.



SolarEdge Technologies’ continued expansion of its U.S. manufacturing operations to meet domestic demand is likely to have supported shipment volumes and aided its second-quarter performance.



SEDG's cost-control initiatives, strong revenue growth expectations and expanding gross margins are likely to have boosted its second-quarter earnings.

Q2 Expectations for SEDG

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 4 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 104.9%.



The company expects revenues to be $325-$355 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $341.7 million, which suggests a rise of 18% from the year-ago reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Power optimizers shipped is pegged at 2,959.32 thousands, indicating a 7.9% increase from the year-ago reported level.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inverters shipped is pegged at 82.13 thousands, indicating a 7.7% decline from the year-ago reported level.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for SEDG

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SolarEdge Technologies this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: SEDG has an Earnings ESP of -125.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, SolarEdge Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Devon Energy DVN is expected to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.94% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVN’s earnings is pegged at $1.30 per share, indicating a year-over-year surge of 54.8%. The consensus estimate for its sales stands at $6.30 billion, calling for a year-over-year jump of 47%.



Ormat Technologies Inc. ORA is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +73.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORA’s earnings is pegged at 29 cents, implying a year-over-year fall of 39.6%. The consensus estimate for its sales stands at $253.9 million, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 0.8%.



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 7, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAA’s earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 13.9%. The consensus estimate for its sales stands at $14.87 billion, suggesting a year-over-year jump of 39.7%.

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SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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