SolarEdge Technologies Announces Strategic Board Appointments

November 06, 2024 — 04:42 pm EST

SolarEdge Technologies ( (SEDG) ) has issued an update.

SolarEdge Technologies, a leader in smart energy solutions, announced key board changes, appointing Avery More as Chairman and Guy Gecht as a new board member. Gecht, with extensive experience in technology and leadership, will also serve on the Audit and Technology Committees. This strategic move signals SolarEdge’s commitment to innovation and growth in the renewable energy sector, aiming to advance its mission amidst a rapidly evolving market. Former Chairman Nadav Zafrir and outgoing board member Tal Payne were commended for their service.

