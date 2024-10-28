News & Insights

Solar Alliance Lands Major Solar Project in Kentucky

Solar Alliance Energy (TSE:SOLR) has released an update.

Solar Alliance Energy has secured a $3.7 million contract for a solar project in Kentucky, underscoring its growth in the commercial and utility solar sectors. The project, set to begin in November 2024, highlights the company’s ability to deliver cost-effective solar solutions and build a strong reputation among regional customers.

