Solar Alliance Lands Major Solar Project in Kentucky

Solar Alliance Energy has secured a $3.7 million contract for a solar project in Kentucky, underscoring its growth in the commercial and utility solar sectors. The project, set to begin in November 2024, highlights the company’s ability to deliver cost-effective solar solutions and build a strong reputation among regional customers.

