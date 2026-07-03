Is Solana the Best Ethereum Alternative Right Now?

Key Points

Solana trades 74% off its peak, but its price is still up significantly since launching in early 2020.

Given its fast transaction processing times, Solana has an interesting setup that can enable its adoption in payments.

The smartest investors in this space will deploy a strategy that emphasizes diversification.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

Launched in 2015, Ethereum is one of the earliest blockchain networks. Operating as a decentralized computing platform, it has established itself as a leader among altcoins, differentiating itself from Bitcoin.

Ethereum commands a sizable $195 billion market cap. So, maybe you're interested in owning a smaller, less-developed cryptocurrency that could offer greater upside.

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Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is an exciting blockchain that deserves attention. But is it the best alternative to Ethereum right now? Here's what investors should know.

All about speed

Solana is much smaller than Ethereum. The former carries a market cap of $44 billion, making it the seventh most valuable crypto in the world. Despite trading 74% below its January 2025 peak, its price has still skyrocketed more than 100-fold over the past six years (as of June 29).

It's all about speed with Solana. The blockchain currently handles 3,641 transactions per second, thanks to its proof-of-history feature that introduces a built-in timeline. And these transactions cost fractions of a penny to process.

Adoption has centered on financial services. For example, Solana has $4.9 billion in total value locked within its decentralized finance ecosystem, second only to Ethereum. It struck a partnership with Shopify in 2023 to add payment functionality for the e-commerce platform's merchants. Visa, PayPal, and privately held Stripe also use Solana for stablecoin settlement.

One of the most pressing issues with Solana, however, has been its history of network outages and disruptions. Crypto developer platform Helius notes that there have been multiple instances in the past few years. This can cause uneasiness among users who view reliability and stability as nonnegotiable traits.

Diversify within this asset class

There's no doubt that Solana is one of the most exciting cryptocurrencies. Its architecture, which prioritizes speed over all other factors, makes this a compelling blockchain in the world of financial services and payments.

However, the smartest investors in this space understand just how much uncertainty there is in the long run. No one can predict how the industry will unfold, what adoption will look like, how the technology will advance, regulatory changes, or new risk factors. Knowing this requires intellectual honesty.

Investors who are looking for top Ethereum alternatives shouldn't just pick one digital asset. Diversifying into a basket of these altcoins might be a safer approach. And remember to keep the total allocation to cryptocurrencies small relative to the entire portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Solana right now?

Before you buy stock in Solana, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Solana wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

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*Stock Advisor returns as of July 3, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, PayPal, Shopify, Solana, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short September 2026 $47.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.