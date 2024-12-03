SOL Global Completes CAD 3.6M Fundraising Effort

SOL Global Investments (TSE:SOL) has released an update.

SOL Global Investments has successfully raised CAD 3.6 million through a brokered private placement to purchase additional Solana tokens. The offering was conducted with the assistance of Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Clarus Securities Inc. and was available in Canada and the United States under certain exemptions.

