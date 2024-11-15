Sol-Gel Technologies reports Q3 EPS (1c) vs (23c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $5.361M vs $213,000 last year. Mori Arkin, Executive Chairman of Sol-Gel, stated: “The quarterly results reflects our continuous effort to maximize the value of our assets, while exploring business opportunities for non-dilutive funding. We continue to conduct the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of SGT-610 as planned and are encouraged by the rate of recruitment of patients. We believe that our approach for preventing new basal cell carcinomas in Gorlin Syndrome patients can ease the suffering of patients and bring cure to an unmet medical need, in a target market that exceeds $300 million. In addition, our proof-of-concept study for SGT-210 (topical erlotinib) in Darier disease patients, targeting a market of between $200 million to $300 million, continues. The Company’s strategy, with our two leading assets, pave the way for further strengthening Sol-Gel’s business and competitive position.”

