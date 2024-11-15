Sol-Gel Technologies Reports Positive Q3 Financials and Strategic Moves

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) has released an update.

Sol-Gel Technologies announced a significant improvement in its financial performance for Q3 2024, with a reduction in net losses and an increase in revenues, driven by new licensing agreements and clinical advancements. The company is actively progressing its Phase 3 trial for SGT-610, targeting the lucrative Gorlin syndrome market, and its SGT-210 proof-of-concept study for Darier disease. Additionally, Sol-Gel has strategically shifted its stock listing within Nasdaq to comply with bid price requirements, ensuring continued trading stability.

