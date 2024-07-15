Sol-Gel Technologies CEO To Step Down; Eyal Ben-Or Appointed As CFO

(RTTNews) - Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL), a dermatology company, Monday announced that the Chief Executive Officer, Alon Seri-Levy, has informed his desire to step down from his position as CEO and member of the Board, effective as of December 31.

Seri-Levy will continue to provide his expertise to the company through a one-year consulting agreement.

In addition, effective July 12, Eyal Ben-Or will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer. Ben-Or will replace Gilad Mamlok, who will continue to support the Company, and Ben-Or in his role as CFO, through the end of the year.

Ben-Or was the company's Director of Finance as of September 2022 and before that was Corporate Controller since May 2017. He served in financial reporting roles at Mobileye N.V. from 2014 to 2017.

Mori Arkin, Sol-Gel's Chairman of the Board of Director, said, "We are grateful to Alon for his leadership in Sol-Gel, and I am proud of what Sol-Gel has achieved under this leadership. During his tenure as CEO, Alon led the Company in the development of several commercial products (including the FDA approved EPSOLAY and TWYNEO), a successful initial public offering in the U.S., and follow on capital raisings, and the purchase of the SGT-610 related assets. I support and will vote in favor of the terms of Alon's separation from the Company at the upcoming shareholder meeting."

