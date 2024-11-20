Sol-Gel announces 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) announced that it has received an extension of the period to regain compliance with The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC’s minimum bid price rule. If at any time during the Second Compliance Period, the closing bid price of the Company’s Ordinary Shares meet or exceed US$1.00 per Ordinary Share for at least ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation of compliance and this matter will be closed.

