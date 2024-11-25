Software Circle Secures Funding for Growth Strategy

Grafenia (GB:SFT) has released an update.

Software Circle PLC secures a £16.7 million loan facility with Shawbrook Bank to repay existing bonds and fuel its acquisition strategy. The financial move aims to strengthen the company’s position in the UK and Ireland’s vertical market software sector, while adhering to leverage and debt service covenants. Investors can expect interim results for the first half of 2024 on December 5th.

