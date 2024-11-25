News & Insights

Stocks

Software Circle Secures Funding for Growth Strategy

November 25, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Grafenia (GB:SFT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Software Circle PLC secures a £16.7 million loan facility with Shawbrook Bank to repay existing bonds and fuel its acquisition strategy. The financial move aims to strengthen the company’s position in the UK and Ireland’s vertical market software sector, while adhering to leverage and debt service covenants. Investors can expect interim results for the first half of 2024 on December 5th.

For further insights into GB:SFT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.