Software Circle Chairman Increases Stake in Company

Software Circle has announced that Maxigendance Limited, controlled by Chairman Matthias Riechert, has purchased over 110,000 shares, signaling increased insider confidence in the company. This acquisition takes Riechert’s total holdings to 2.7 million shares, reinforcing the chairman’s commitment to the firm’s growth and stability.

