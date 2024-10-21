News & Insights

Softlab S.p.A. Announces Board Changes and New Appointments

October 21, 2024 — 04:53 pm EDT

Softlab S.p.A. (IT:SFT) has released an update.

Softlab S.p.A. has appointed Doctor Micol Campiglia to its Board of Directors, replacing Engineer Caterina Trebisonda, and adjusted director responsibilities and compensation to enhance governance. The company also reassigned key responsibilities among its executives, focusing on workplace safety and data protection.

