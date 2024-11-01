Softcat PLC Releases Annual Report and AGM Details

Softcat (GB:SCT) has released an update.

Softcat PLC has released its 2024 Annual Report and Accounts, along with the Notice of its upcoming Annual General Meeting. The AGM is scheduled for December 9, 2024, in Marlow, UK, and key documents are available for shareholders online and in hard copy. These releases offer insights into Softcat’s financial performance and strategic plans for interested investors.

For further insights into GB:SCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.