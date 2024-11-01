News & Insights

Softcat PLC Releases Annual Report and AGM Details

November 01, 2024 — 10:42 am EDT

Softcat (GB:SCT) has released an update.

Softcat PLC has released its 2024 Annual Report and Accounts, along with the Notice of its upcoming Annual General Meeting. The AGM is scheduled for December 9, 2024, in Marlow, UK, and key documents are available for shareholders online and in hard copy. These releases offer insights into Softcat’s financial performance and strategic plans for interested investors.

