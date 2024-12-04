News & Insights

Softcat Chairman Exercises Share Options Under Bonus Plan

December 04, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

Softcat (GB:SCT) has released an update.

Softcat PLC announced that its Chairman, Graeme Watt, has exercised his rights to purchase shares under the company’s Deferred Bonus Plan. The transaction involved selling a portion of the shares to cover tax liabilities, with the remainder being retained by Watt. This move highlights Softcat’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its executives and aligning their interests with shareholders.

