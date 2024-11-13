SoftBank’s Vision Fund co-CEO Rajeev Misra to step down, The Information reports

SoftBank’s Vision Fund co-CEO Rajeev Misra will step down from his leadership roles, with co-CEO Alex Clavel becoming sole CEO of the startup fund upon his departure, The Information’s Rocket Drew reports, citing comments from the company on a call with investors. Misra helped raise the $100B fund in 2017 from investors including Saudi Arabia and UAE’s wealth funds.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SFTBY:
- Softbank wants to set Arm on ‘collision course’ with Nvidia, FT reports
- Arm looks to cancel key Qualcomm chip design license, Bloomberg reports
- Microsoft, OpenAI partnership has started to fray, NY Times reports
- OpenAI, Microsoft negotiate how $14B investment translates to equity, WSJ says
- Klarna to sell most of its U.K. BNPL portfolio to Elliott, FT reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.