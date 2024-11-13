SoftBank’s Vision Fund co-CEO Rajeev Misra to step down, The Information reports

SoftBank’s Vision Fund co-CEO Rajeev Misra will step down from his leadership roles, with co-CEO Alex Clavel becoming sole CEO of the startup fund upon his departure, The Information’s Rocket Drew reports, citing comments from the company on a call with investors. Misra helped raise the $100B fund in 2017 from investors including Saudi Arabia and UAE’s wealth funds.

