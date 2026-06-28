Key Points

Investors should separate the fintech stock’s recent dip from its fundamentals.

SoFi's newest product launch leverages artificial intelligence to better serve users.

The business continues to grow at a brisk pace, and its AI-powered tool can drive greater usage and stickiness.

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SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock is on a bit of a losing streak at the moment. Its share price has tanked 31.7% in 2026 (as of June 26).

However, the fintech stock's recent performance shouldn't distract from what's actually happening with the business. Product development remains management's top priority. This is a strategy that investors should appreciate, as it indicates a focus on improving the customer experience.

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Here's how SoFi's latest innovation could transform its growth trajectory.

AI becomes a personal financial planner

On June 2, the business launched SoFi Coach, an "artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chat that delivers personalized financial insights," according to the press release. Users can link all of their financial accounts to SoFi. Then they can ask SoFi Coach questions about their spending behavior, savings goals, investment allocations, and debt repayment.

"How much did I spend on restaurants last month? "At my current savings rate, will I be able to afford a $500,000 home in five years? These are two examples of what members can ask SoFi Coach.

For SoFi customers, this is like having instant access to a dedicated team of financial experts in your pocket. And since it's all done via the app, users might be more comfortable communicating their concerns about their financial situation through the app than discussing them with a real person.

Early testing reveals notable adoption. Almost 70% of test members took necessary actions to improve their finances.

SoFi Coach is a clear demonstration of CEO Anthony Noto's overarching belief. On SoFi's fourth-quarter 2025earnings call he called AI a super-cycle, viewing it as an area with "huge opportunities for growth."

Growth hasn't been an issue

Investors who pay attention to the underlying business, as opposed to the stock price, will be encouraged by what they see. SoFi continues to grow rapidly. As of March 31, it had 14.7 million customers, up 35% year over year. This helped drive adjusted net revenue higher by 41%. Executives believe the top line will rise by 30% in 2026.

The company has found a strong footing in the financial services industry. Its tech-forward platform caters to younger, affluent consumers, providing SoFi with greater lifetime value as these customers' financial lives evolve.

While still in its very early stages, SoFi Coach could provide a boost to the company's growth trajectory in an obvious way. The business wants the AI assistant to be able to take action at customers' request, including opening new accounts. This can promote cross-selling opportunities, as members use more of SoFi's products over time, increasing the digital bank's stickiness.

Investors should monitor any updates on SoFi Coach's adoption going forward.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.