News & Insights

Markets
SOFI

SoFi Technologies Turns To Q3 Profit; Raises Full-year Outlook

October 29, 2024 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Tuesday reported net income of $58.06 million or $0.05 per share for the third quarter, compared with net loss of $276.87 million or $0.29 per share in the same quarter a year ago. The financial services company also raised its full-year outlook.

SoFi Technologies had impairment expenses of $247.17 million in the previous-year quarter.

On average, 14 analysts expected earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $697.12 million form $537.21 million in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $632.33 million.

Net interest income of $431.0 million for the third quarter was up 25% year-over-year, driven by a 35% increase in average interest-earning assets.

Looking ahead, SoFi now expects adjusted revenue of $2.535 billion - $2.550 billion, up from prior guidance of 2.43 billion - $2.47 billion.

Full-year adjusted EPS outlook has been raised to $0.11 to $0.12 from $0.09 to $0.10.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SOFI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.