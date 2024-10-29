SoFi Technologies Stock Rises 42% in a Month: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI have witnessed a notable surge of 42.4% in the past month. This rise is significant, especially compared to the 4% rise in its industry and the 1.1% rise in the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

The stock's closing price in the last trading session was $11.19, just shy of its 52-week high of $11.34. The rise can be largely attributed to the positive sentiment surrounding the company’s financial technology platform, Galileo. Recently, Galileo expanded its wire transfer services for other fintech companies.

Given the current strength of SOFI shares, many investors may be tempted to buy the stock. Let’s examine the factors influencing the company’s performance and prospects.

Increasing Digitalization is a Positive

The continuous digitalization across all industries, particularly in the financial sector, presents a significant opportunity for SOFI. As a company that focuses on online banking and offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, SOFI is well-positioned to benefit from this trend.

The demand for online financial platforms is expected to rise, and SOFI's technology platform, Galileo, is not only integral to its banking business but is also being adopted by other financial firms. This expansion positions SOFI to capture more market share from traditional banks. Conventional banking giants like JPMorgan JPM, Bank of America BAC, and Wells Fargo WFC are more mature and are experiencing slower growth.

Refinancing Demand Set to Boost SOFI

Declining federal fund rates, driven by easing inflation, present favorable conditions for the financial sector. In September 2024, the Federal Reserve significantly reduced its target range for the fed funds rate by 50 basis points, bringing it down to 4.75%-5%. This rate cut extended a trend of reductions throughout 2024, which is expected to continue into 2025. Such an environment is likely to promote increased credit activity and reduced depositor charges, particularly benefiting SOFI’s lending operations.

Consumers who took loans during periods of high interest rates for student loans, personal loans, and mortgages may now turn to companies like SOFI to refinance at more favorable rates.

Strong Top and Bottom-Line Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOFI’s 2024 earnings is pegged at 10 cents, indicating substantial growth of 128% from the previous year. Earnings for 2025 are expected to increase 161% compared to the year-ago actuals. The company’s sales are projected to grow 19% and 15% year over year in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

In the past 60 days, there have been three upward revisions in earnings estimates for 2024 with no downward revision, indicating strong confidence among analysts regarding the company’s future performance.

Stock Looking Pricey

Currently, SOFI's stock appears to be overvalued. The forward 12-month Price/Earnings ratio stands at 47.58X forward earnings, which is way higher than the industry’s average of 15.12X.



Moreover, the stock is trading above its 50-day moving average, and the relative strength index suggests that it is in the overbought zone.

Hold Off for a More Favorable Entry Point

The stock’s recent performance and strong growth prospects are promising, but the current high valuation and presence in the overbought zone suggest that waiting for a more favorable entry point would be a prudent strategy.

As the financial sector continues to evolve, SOFI’s innovative platform and strong market position indicate that it remains a company to watch. However, timing the investment is crucial for maximizing returns.

SOFI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

