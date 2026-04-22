SoFi Stock Is Down 47% Right Now. Here's What the Bears Are Missing.

Key Points

SoFi stands out for the way it reaches its target population of young customers.

It also aims to be a "one-stop" online bank for this population.

SoFi stock may not be as expensive as you think.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

After three years of high growth, the stock of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) has dropped like a rock this year. It's off 47% from its November high, and a recent short-seller's report hasn't helped the situation.

A low price could create an opportunity, or it could also be a value trap. Here's why I think SoFi could bounce back, with responses to the misconceptions that its bears have about it.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. "SoFi is just another online bank."

There's some pessimism about what makes SoFi stand out from a crowded marketplace of online banks. Nearly every bank, big or small, has an online presence today, and SoFi needs a moat to be investable.

To differentiate itself, the fintech touts its "one-stop shop" approach to online financial management as its advantage. It aims to offer bank accounts, loans, investing tools, and more, growing with its young target clientele as they grow and have greater financial needs.

Another way it stands out is in some of the more innovative products it offers, like access to private equity funds that include the highly anticipated SpaceX debut and some initial public offerings.

Personally, I see this manifesting itself in a different way. Clearly, something is resonating with SoFi's target population. It added 1 million new members in the 2025 fourth quarter, another record.

The company has geared its platform to reach a young generation of banking customers who are just starting out and need easy-to-use services that are all online. The fintech speaks their language, and its digital services have a clear interface and message that make it less intimidating than many of the older and bigger banks.

It was created from the bottom up as an all-digital platform to service this group. It may not offer services significantly different from those of other banks, but it's trying to be better. It's doing what's necessary to attract its target audience, and it's those differences that matter. It's like that in virtually any business.

2. "SoFi is engaging in bad accounting practices."

This is a recent bear argument from short-selling firm Muddy Waters Research, which has a practice of digging up claims against public companies and writing short reports. Its March 17 report makes various assertions about SoFi's accounting practices, which management has vigorously denied.

At least one Wall Street analyst, Dan Dolev of Mizuho, has voiced doubts about the report's points, and although the stock fell after the report was released, it's been rising again.

Of course, every investor should consider all views seriously to make an informed decision. However, what we do know about the company is that it's popular, growing quickly with a 37% year-over-year increase in adjusted net revenue in the 2025 fourth quarter, and that it has enormous opportunities ahead.

3. "SoFi stock is too expensive."

Stock valuation is often subjective, and there are several ways to evaluate it.

According to the classic P/E ratio, which is 51, and price-to-book ratio, which is 2.3, SoFi stock is expensive. However, the forward P/E of 24 looks very reasonable for a growth stock. The disparity between the backward-looking and forward-looking P/E ratios implies fast growth. The price-to-book ratio is helpful when evaluating bank stocks, and price-to-book of 1 is fairly priced. However, SoFi is growing its book value at a fast rate, which is why it can carry a higher valuation.

I can't tell you how fast SoFi stock will bounce back, and it may take time after the recent negativity relating to the short-seller's report. However, it releases earnings at the end of the month, and if the market likes them, the stock could soar. It's not for the most risk-averse investors, but in the long term, SoFi is poised to keep growing and creating shareholder value.

Should you buy stock in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in SoFi Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoFi Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $499,277!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,225,371!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 198% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 22, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.