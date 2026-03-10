SoFi Stock Down 28% in Six Months: Is it Time to Start Collecting?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI have declined 28% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 30% decline.

SOFI’s recent performance aligns with the general trend seen across similar companies in the fintech and digital financial services space. The company continues to make progress in expanding its digital financial services platform and strengthening member engagement. Its diversified product offerings across lending, financial services and technology platforms position it well for long-term growth.

SOFI’s Product Innovation and Strategic Expansion

Emphasis on innovation continues to underpin SoFi’s competitive positioning. The introduction of SoFi Pay, which enables fast and low-cost international payments through blockchain technology, marks a meaningful expansion into global financial connectivity. Complementing this move, the launch of the SoFi USD stablecoin highlights the company’s intent to integrate blockchain solutions into mainstream financial services.

SoFi has also relaunched its crypto trading platform, allowing users to buy, sell and hold digital assets directly within the app, an offering aligned with renewed investor interest in cryptocurrencies. At the same time, the rollout of SoFi Coach, an AI-powered evolution of its Cash Coach tool, aims to deliver personalized financial insights across customer accounts, strengthening SoFi’s value proposition as a holistic financial platform.

Further enhancing customer engagement, SoFi introduced the SoFi Smart Card, offering cash-back rewards on food purchases alongside credit-building tools and access to competitive borrowing and deposit rates. Collectively, these initiatives deepen ecosystem stickiness, expand wallet share and reinforce brand loyalty.

Marketing partnerships are also supporting growth. The collaboration with NFL MVP Josh Allen to promote SoFi Plus, the company’s premium subscription offering, underscores SoFi’s growing brand visibility and appeal among younger, digitally native consumers.

Galileo Strengthens SoFi’s Fintech Integration and Growth Path

Since acquiring Galileo Financial Technologies in 2020, SoFi has significantly strengthened its fintech infrastructure. Galileo now powers critical components of SoFi’s ecosystem, including payment processing, buy-now-pay-later capabilities and AI-driven engagement tools, forming the technological backbone behind SoFi’s seamless user experience.

Operating under a single corporate umbrella allows for deep integration between SoFi’s consumer-facing products and Galileo’s technology stack. This structure eliminates the constraints of third-party dependencies, improving speed to market, operational efficiency, and innovation across digital banking, lending and personal finance.

The relationship also creates a reinforcing feedback loop. While Galileo enables SoFi’s product expansion, it simultaneously benefits from SoFi’s scale and data insights, allowing Galileo to enhance its offerings for external clients. Over time, this acquisition has become a structural advantage, positioning SoFi as a more vertically integrated fintech platform with greater control over both customer experience and core technology.

Analyst Projections Signal Strong Growth Momentum

Expectations remain optimistic. The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects first-quarter 2026 EPS of 12 cents, representing a 100% year-over-year increase. Earnings are expected to grow 54% in 2026, followed by another 33% expansion in 2027.

Revenue growth estimates are equally robust, with projections calling for a 35% increase in the first quarter and full-year growth of 27% in 2026 and 22% in 2027. These forecasts reflect confidence in SoFi’s ability to scale its diversified business model while improving profitability.

SOFI’s Valuation Looks Stretched Versus Peers

Despite its sharp decline, SOFI still trades at a notable premium, with a forward 12-month P/E of 29.28 compared with the industry average of 9.78. Such a valuation gap indicates that investors continue to assign higher expectations to the company relative to its peers. The premium suggests the market is factoring in strong growth prospects and consistent execution in the coming periods. However, elevated valuations can also limit near-term upside if expectations moderate or if performance merely meets, rather than exceeds, projections.

SOFI Faces Intense Competitive Pressure

Competition also remains a critical concern. SoFi may benefit from a first-mover advantage in the U.S. fintech space, but it faces formidable pressure from established banking powerhouses such as JPMorgan JPM and Bank of America BAC. These institutions not only bring decades of customer trust and regulatory experience but are also rapidly expanding their digital capabilities to counter fintech disruptors.

JPMorgan has been actively investing in digital banking infrastructure, while Bank of America continues to enhance its mobile and AI-driven services to retain tech-savvy consumers. As SoFi scales, competing with legacy giants like JPMorgan and Bank of America will remain a defining test of its long-term resilience.

Hold: Strong Story, Valuation Concerns

While SOFI has experienced a meaningful pullback in recent months, its strategic initiatives, product innovation and expanding fintech ecosystem continue to support its long-term growth narrative. The company’s efforts to deepen customer engagement, integrate advanced technologies, and broaden its digital financial services platform indicate solid operational momentum. At the same time, the stock’s premium valuation relative to peers suggests that much of the expected growth may already be reflected in the current price. Given this balance of strong business progress and valuation considerations, existing investors may consider maintaining a hold stance while monitoring execution and broader fintech market trends.

SOFI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

