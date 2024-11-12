Sodexo to acquire CRH Catering

“With CRH Catering, Sodexo (SDXAY) is reinforcing its territorial presence in the East Coast and broadening its multi-channel offerings with additional micro-markets, vending, office coffee, pantry, fresh food and on-site food services. CRH Catering’s commissary will also accelerate strategic synergies between offsite production and convenience in key Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets, supporting Sodexo’s target to reach $500 million in revenue from InReach by end 2025. This new acquisition reflects Sodexo’s ambition to upgrade and scale its new food distribution models to address fast-changing consumer needs and behaviors, such as grab-and-go fresh food, healthier snacks and beverages, in the hybrid work environment. This is Sodexo’s seventh acquisition in the convenience services sector since 2022. Established in 1967, CRH Catering is a family-owned business long recognized for delivering service excellence and a client-focused approach. CRH Catering operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, New Jersey, and North Carolina. The closing of the acquisition is expected in the first half of Fiscal 2025,” Sodexo stated. “The acquisition of CRH Catering represents a significant step in our growth plans by expanding InReach’s retail offerings in the U.S. It reflects our ambition to become a leader in on-site convenience solutions. With this deal, we’ll be able to rapidly expand our presence in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets to further meet the growing demand that clients and consumers are showing in innovative retail options. We look forward to welcoming and working closely with CRH Catering, a company with an outstanding reputation, and a world class team. We expect this to be a great fit culturally and to be able to seamlessly transition the business in the coming months” added Sarosh Mistry, CEO Sodexo North America.

