SOCO Corporation Ltd Projects 30% Revenue Growth Amid Acquisitions

SOCO Corporation Ltd reported a 30% revenue growth expectation for FY2025, despite recent challenges including a drop in profit and project delays. The company highlights the successful acquisition of AxSym, which has expanded its client base and capabilities, contributing to a profitable fourth quarter. SOCO’s strategic focus is on enhancing its technology offerings, particularly in Microsoft’s Generative AI, and expanding its market presence in Queensland, NSW, and Western Australia.

