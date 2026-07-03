Social Security's 2027 COLA Might Be Smaller Than Previously Expected

Key Points

Predictions estimated the 2027 Social Security COLA as high as 3.9%.

Recent events make it less likely that the COLA will be that large.

The Social Security Administration will announce the official COLA on Oct. 14, 2026.

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In a year that's been tough on the wallet so far, many seniors have been holding out hope for a large 2027 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), and it looked for a while like they might get their wish. Back in May, organizations like The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) were predicting a 3.9% COLA -- well above average for the last 50 years.

But recent events have thrown a wrench into things, and it now looks like the 2027 COLA may come in lower than previously thought. It's not all bad news, though.

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Why the 2027 Social Security COLA will likely be less than 3.9%

The government bases Social Security COLAs on changes in annual third-quarter inflation data. But the third quarter of 2026 is just getting started, so we can only speculate based on recent inflation.

When TSCL made the 3.9% prediction, the war in Iran was still ongoing, and energy costs were skyrocketing. It wasn't clear how long that would continue, which fueled speculation that the 2027 COLA could come in well above the 2.8% rate TSCL had predicted earlier in the year.

Now that the war in Iran is paused (or at least de-escalated), fuel prices across the nation -- a key driver of the recent inflation -- are beginning to drop. If this trend continues, inflation over the next couple of months may decrease.

This is good news for seniors trying to cover their expenses today, but it means the COLA might come in lower than previously thought. We've already seen 2027 COLA estimates slip from 3.9% in May to 3.8% in June. But there's still a bit of a wait until we find out exactly what kind of benefit boost seniors will get next year.

When to expect the 2027 Social Security COLA announcement

The Social Security Administration will officially announce the 2027 COLA on Oct. 14, 2026, when the September 2026 inflation data, the last piece of information needed for the calculation, is released.

Once you have the percentage, you can get a rough idea of how it will affect your checks by adding the COLA to your existing benefits. You will also get a personalized COLA notice in early December giving your exact benefit amount for 2027, along with details of how much will come out of your checks for Medicare Part B premiums if you're enrolled in that program.

Use the last few months of 2026 to build your budget for next year so you know exactly what to expect when your January benefit arrives with the COLA included. And if you have any questions about your checks, contact the Social Security Administration.

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