The Social Security Rule That Sounds Fair Until You See the Math

Key Points

Social Security has a lot of complicated rules.

One rule on working while collecting benefits may initially seem fair.

Unfortunately, the rule can be costly for seniors.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Social Security benefits are a critical income source for retirees, but benefit rules are pretty complicated. In fact, there's one rule that ends up catching many retirees off-guard, sometimes causing them serious financial hardship.

It's a rule that may sound fair on the surface, but once you see the math, it ends up not making a whole lot of sense.

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This Social Security rule seems fair, but it ends up hurting retirees

The Social Security rule that ends up seeming pretty unfair to a lot of retirees is the rule related to working while collecting benefits.

Under the current rules, you can work as much as you want while collecting Social Security benefits -- but only if you have reached full retirement age.

If you're under FRA and you earn too much, you start to forfeit some of your Social Security benefits temporarily. That doesn't seem unreasonable on the surface -- but when you see how much income is "too much," then the rule can start to seem pretty problematic.

Specifically, once you earn more than $24,480, you lose $1 out of every $2 in annual benefits earned. That's the limit if you won't reach FRA all year. The limit is much higher if you'll hit full retirement age sometime during the year. In that case, you can earn up to $65,160 and then lose $1 in every $3 extra earned.

Now, an income of $24,480 isn't a whole lot. And for retirees who had planned to double dip and collect some Social Security benefits and some income from work, the temporary forfeiture of Social Security benefits after reaching this limit could cause serious financial hardship.

The upside is that benefits will be recalculated at full retirement age, and retirees who lost some of their Social Security benefits due to work will see higher checks later based on the money they missed. But getting bigger checks years later isn't all that helpful to someone who was counting on having Social Security to supplement the income they're earning now.

A fix may be on the way

While the earnings test has long been a feature of Social Security, that may not be the case forever.

Senator Rick Scott and House Representative Greg Murphy introduced the Senior Citizens' Freedom to Work Act in April 2026 to eliminate the earnings limit and allow seniors to work as much as they want without benefits being impacted.

"American seniors' ability to earn income and enjoy the dignity of work should not be penalized by arbitrary parameters to receive Social Security benefits," said Congressman Murphy. "Current law unnecessarily complicates seniors' right to access the benefits they paid into for the entirety of their careers and must be done away with. While certain guardrails are in place to ensure the viability of Social Security and incentivize participation in the workforce, the Retirement Earnings Test does neither and is a bureaucratic hurdle that does more harm than good."

It remains to be seen if the bill gets enough support to pass, but if it does, this burdensome rule could potentially help make retirement planning a whole lot easier for seniors.

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