SO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

Looking at the chart above, SO's low point in its 52 week range is $83.09 per share, with $100.835 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.14. The SO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
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