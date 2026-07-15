SNX Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/17/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/17/26, TD SYNNEX Corp (Symbol: SNX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.48, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of SNX's recent stock price of $251.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SNX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNX's low point in its 52 week range is $139.23 per share, with $296.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $252.82.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SNX makes up 3.43% of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (Symbol: DVLU) which is trading up by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding SNX).

In Wednesday trading, TD SYNNEX Corp shares are currently down about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further SNX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.