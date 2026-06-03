Snowflake vs. MongoDB: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Snowflake provides massive data scale and high penetration among the world's largest enterprises.

MongoDB offers a flexible database platform with high liquidity and a narrowing net loss.

Which cloud infrastructure powerhouse is the better choice for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Snowflake ›

Choosing between Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) involves weighing massive data warehousing scale against flexible database agility. Both companies are pivotal to the modern cloud ecosystem for retail investors.

Snowflake specializes in centralizing fragmented data across different cloud providers, while MongoDB offers a flexible document database that developers love for building modern applications. As enterprises prioritize digital transformation and artificial intelligence, both companies serve as critical infrastructure. This comparison evaluates their financials and valuations to see which represents a better opportunity today.

The case for Snowflake

Snowflake provides its AI Data Cloud, a platform used for data engineering and analytics. The company serves 790 of the Forbes Global 2000 firms and has over 733 customers that contribute more than $1 million in annual product revenue. As organizations worldwide increasingly invest in tech stocks to modernize their data stacks, the company continues to expand its reach across multiple public clouds. It effectively helps businesses break down data silos to gain better insights.

In FY 2026, revenue reached nearly $4.7 billion, representing a growth rate of roughly 29.2% over the $3.6 billion reported in the prior year. Despite this robust top-line growth, the company reported a net loss of approximately $1.3 billion for the period. This resulted in a net margin of negative 28.4%, indicating the company is still prioritizing heavy research and market expansion over immediate bottom-line profitability.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 1.4x, which compares total debt to shareholder equity. The current ratio of approximately 1.3x indicates the company has $1.30 in short-term assets for every dollar of short-term liabilities. Free cash flow was nearly $1.1 billion, but note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 130.9% of operating cash flow, meaning reported cash generation is heavily inflated by this non-cash add-back.

The case for MongoDB

MongoDB offers a modern database platform that helps organizations build and run cloud-based applications. It serves over 65,200 customers across various industries, including a large share of the Fortune 100. The business relies heavily on MongoDB Atlas, its fully managed cloud database service designed for scale and developer flexibility. This cloud-first strategy enables the company to easily reach a global developer base.

For FY 2026, the company generated roughly $2.5 billion in revenue, which is a 22.8% increase from the prior fiscal year’s revenue of $2.0 billion. It reported a net loss of nearly $71.2 million, showing significant improvement from the $129.1 million loss in the previous year. This performance led to a net margin of negative 2.9%, as the company continues to narrow its losses and move toward break-even.

The balance sheet as of January 2026 shows a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 0.0x, indicating the company carries almost no debt relative to its shareholder equity. Its current ratio of nearly 4.7x suggests a very high level of short-term liquidity compared to its immediate obligations. Free cash flow reached approximately $500.2 million, though note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 109.0% of operating cash flow, meaning reported cash generation is heavily inflated by this non-cash add-back.

Risk profile comparison

Snowflake faces intense competition from established cloud giants like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which may bundle competing services. The company also faces cybersecurity risks following unauthorized access to customer accounts in 2024, which damaged its reputation. Furthermore, its heavy reliance on Amazon’s infrastructure means any changes to that relationship could disrupt operations.

MongoDB faces similar pressure from legacy database providers such as IBM (NYSE:IBM), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and Microsoft, which have vast resources. The company is also highly dependent on its Atlas product, and any failure to maintain its adoption would significantly impact revenue. Additionally, the legal uncertainty surrounding its server-side public license could potentially hinder future adoption by developers or enterprise clients.

Valuation comparison

MongoDB appears to offer a more conservative entry point for investors, as it trades at a lower valuation relative to both sales and future earnings estimates. The forward P/E, which compares the stock price to future earnings estimates, and the P/S ratio, which measures price against annual sales, help evaluate these companies.

Metric Snowflake MongoDB Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 128.5x 60.1x 43.1x P/S ratio 18.3x 12.0x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

MongoDB and Snowflake have much in common. Both are benefiting from the AI boom and ubiquitous cloud-based data solutions. But they differ in many respects as well, which makes all the difference when it comes to attracting investors.

Snowflake’s business involves enterprise data management, and with its AI Data Cloud platform, it has become a leader in the industry. It has partnered with major tech companies and has seen accelerating revenue growth. But it appears that this growth expectation is reflected in the share price.

MongoDB’s database platform is gaining popularity for building modern applications. And yes, this includes those applications powered by AI. Its flagship Atlas cloud platform is seeing growing demand. Recent earnings results show that organizations are still spending on AI infrastructure despite economic uncertainty, and MongoDB is well positioned to benefit.

From my perspective, there’s nothing wrong with an investment in Snowflake except for its rich valuation. So, I’d choose MongoDB. Along with its more reasonable valuation, it offers exposure to AI and significant growth potential. If it keeps moving in its current direction, long-term investors should be rewarded.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, International Business Machines, Microsoft, MongoDB, Oracle, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.