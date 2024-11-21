News & Insights

Snowflake price target raised to $180 from $152 at Baird

November 21, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird analyst William Power raised the firm’s price target on Snowflake (SNOW) to $180 from $152 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported strong Q3 results and with increasing confidence in the company’s ability to ultimately grow mid-20s%+ in F2026 and the potential for an improving AI/competitive narrative into next year, they remain positive on the company’s mid- to long-term outlook.

