Snowflake price target raised to $180 from $152 at Baird

Baird analyst William Power raised the firm’s price target on Snowflake (SNOW) to $180 from $152 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported strong Q3 results and with increasing confidence in the company’s ability to ultimately grow mid-20s%+ in F2026 and the potential for an improving AI/competitive narrative into next year, they remain positive on the company’s mid- to long-term outlook.

