News & Insights

Stocks

Snowflake price target raised to $170 from $165 at Scotiabank

November 21, 2024 — 09:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Scotiabank analyst Patrick Colville raised the firm’s price target on Snowflake (SNOW) to $170 from $165 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported strong Q3 results, with product revenue nicely above expectations, the analyst tells investors. Scotiabank believes the results may help alleviate concerns around competition with Databricks as well as temporarily subdue the investor narrative that Iceberg tables will have a material drag on revenue.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SNOW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.