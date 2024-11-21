Snowflake price target raised to $150 from $125 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised the firm’s price target on Snowflake (SNOW) to $150 from $125 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes the company’s outsized Q3 beat is likely to help investors gain some comfort around model setup into next year. Bigger questions around competition, new products and whether growth can ultimately reaccelerate will drive multiples from here, Wells adds.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SNOW:
- Snowflake price target raised to $185 from $175 at JPMorgan
- Snowflake price target raised to $172 from $142 at Barclays
- Snowflake price target raised to $180 from $145 at Jefferies
- Snowflake Inc. Announces Strong Q3 Fiscal 2025 Results
- Closing Bell Movers: Nvidia down slightly after Q3 results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.