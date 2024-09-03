Snowflake Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Snowflake.

Looking at options history for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $224,073 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $841,217.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $98.0 and $150.0 for Snowflake, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Snowflake stands at 748.12, with a total volume reaching 2,265.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Snowflake, situated within the strike price corridor from $98.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Snowflake 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $21.9 $18.85 $21.5 $115.00 $215.0K 147 100 SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $17.4 $15.8 $15.8 $120.00 $140.6K 86 90 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $25.2 $22.2 $25.2 $100.00 $78.1K 125 0 SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.45 $12.1 $12.7 $115.00 $76.2K 873 61 SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $2.54 $0.78 $0.96 $98.00 $74.3K 17 774

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that came public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 as its customers. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to easily buy and ingest data almost instantaneously compared with a traditionally months-long process. Overall, the company is known for the fact that all of its data solutions that can be hosted on various public clouds.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Snowflake, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Snowflake Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 563,404, with SNOW's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $114.23. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 85 days. What The Experts Say On Snowflake

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $152.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Snowflake with a target price of $168. An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $175. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Snowflake with a target price of $152. An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $140. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Snowflake options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.