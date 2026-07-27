Snowflake EVP Kleinerman Sells 2,500 Shares for $688,000

Key Points

The sale of 2,500 shares was executed at a weighted-average price of $275.00 per share, representing a total transaction value of $688,000.

This disposition accounted for 0.33% of the executive's total equity holdings in the company.

Kleinerman continues to hold ~757,000 total shares, with ~361,000 shares held indirectly through six family-related entities including the Kleinerman 2020 Dynasty LLC and four Grantor Retained Annuity Trusts.

The transaction was conducted as routine liquidity management under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on December 26, 2025.

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Christian Kleinerman, EVP, Product Management at Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW), sold 2,500 shares of common stock on July 14, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $688,000 Shares sold 2,500 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 395,379 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 361,355 Post-transaction value $208.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($275.00); post-transaction value based on July 14, 2026 market close ($275.94).

Key questions

What was the structural nature of this transaction?

The sale was non-discretionary and followed the parameters of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established six months prior, which allows insiders to sell a pre-determined number of shares to manage personal financial allocations.

The sale was non-discretionary and followed the parameters of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established six months prior, which allows insiders to sell a pre-determined number of shares to manage personal financial allocations. How is the executive's remaining equity structured?

Kleinerman maintains broad equity exposure through direct ownership of 395,379 shares and indirect ownership of 361,355 shares. These indirect holdings are distributed among the Kleinerman 2020 Dynasty LLC, the Kleinerman 2020 Nonexempt LLC, and four separate Grantor Retained Annuity Trusts (GRATs) dated between 2023 and 2026.

Kleinerman maintains broad equity exposure through direct ownership of 395,379 shares and indirect ownership of 361,355 shares. These indirect holdings are distributed among the Kleinerman 2020 Dynasty LLC, the Kleinerman 2020 Nonexempt LLC, and four separate Grantor Retained Annuity Trusts (GRATs) dated between 2023 and 2026. What is the market context for this disposition?

As of the July 14, 2026 transaction date, Snowflake shares had generated a 29% one-year return. Following the transaction, the executive's total beneficial interest represents approximately 0.22% of the company, with a total market valuation of $208.81 million as of the July 14, 2026 close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-15) $271.87 Market Capitalization $94.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.0 billion Net Income (TTM) -$1.2 billion

Company Snapshot

Snowflake delivers a cloud-centric Data Cloud platform that enables organizations to unify disparate data sources, extract business intelligence, develop data-driven applications, and facilitate secure data sharing across the United States and international markets.

The company operates on a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, generating revenue through subscription-based access to its Data Cloud platform, which scales with customer usage and data processing requirements.

Snowflake serves a diverse customer base spanning enterprises, mid-market organizations, and smaller businesses across multiple industries seeking to consolidate and leverage their data assets for competitive advantage.

Snowflake is a leading cloud data platform provider with a market capitalization of $94.2 billion and TTM revenue of $5.0 billion, reflecting strong market demand for unified data infrastructure solutions. The company has demonstrated substantial growth momentum, with its stock appreciating 29.23% over the past year, positioning it as a critical enabler of enterprise data strategy and analytics. Snowflake's competitive advantage derives from its architecture that separates compute and storage, enabling flexible scalability and cost efficiency while providing comprehensive data governance and sharing capabilities across global customer bases.

What this transaction means for investors

Kleinerman’s sale of Snowflake shares probably should not alarm investors.

First, this was a sale conducted under Rule 10b5-1 and was set in motion more than six months ago. Hence, this was a pre-planned sale, likely for portfolio management purposes.

Second, the 2,500 shares sold represent only 0.33% of his holdings, indicating continued confidence in the cloud stock.

Indeed, Kleinerman’s decision to hold almost all of his shares appears to make sense. The stock gained 29% over the previous year despite significant volatility.

Moreover, the ongoing net losses, while not ideal, are also common for fast-growing tech enterprises in emerging industries. Mordor Intelligence forecasted a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27% for the data warehouse industry through 2031. If that prediction is anywhere close to accurate, Snowflake should grow rapidly for years to come, increasingly the likelihood that it will eventually turn profitable.

Finally, it trades at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 18. This is a common valuation for tech growth stocks, indicating Snowflake stock is more of a buy than it is a sell.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.