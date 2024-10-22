Snowflake downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research downgraded Snowflake (SNOW) to Neutral from Buy, citing increased competition and limited new product adoption. The firm views consensus estimates calling for continued slowing as “reasonable,” the analyst tells investors.
