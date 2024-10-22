Snowflake downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research downgraded Snowflake (SNOW) to Neutral from Buy, citing increased competition and limited new product adoption. The firm views consensus estimates calling for continued slowing as “reasonable,” the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SNOW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.