News & Insights

Markets
SNOW

Snowflake To Acquire Datavolo

November 20, 2024 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Snowflake (SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, Wednesday announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Datavolo, the company built to rapidly accelerate the creation, management, and observability of multimodal data pipelines for enterprise AI.

"Simplicity and time-to-value are core to Snowflake's ethos. By bringing Datavolo into the Snowflake fold, we are expanding how much of the data lifecycle Snowflake captures - unlocking both simplicity and cost savings for our customers, without any sacrifice to data extensibility," said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO of Snowflake. "We are excited to have the Datavolo team join Snowflake as we accelerate what is the best platform for enterprise data - unstructured and structured, batch and streaming - and dedicated to the success of the open source community."

Snowflake's acquisition of Datavolo also aims to accelerate Snowflake's business in the public sector. Snowflake plans to continue to maintain & nurture the Apache NiFi project with the close of the acquisition, deepening its support of open standards and empowering both Snowflake customers and the NiFi community with full interoperability, regardless of where their data resides.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.