Snowflake To Acquire Datavolo

(RTTNews) - Snowflake (SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, Wednesday announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Datavolo, the company built to rapidly accelerate the creation, management, and observability of multimodal data pipelines for enterprise AI.

"Simplicity and time-to-value are core to Snowflake's ethos. By bringing Datavolo into the Snowflake fold, we are expanding how much of the data lifecycle Snowflake captures - unlocking both simplicity and cost savings for our customers, without any sacrifice to data extensibility," said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO of Snowflake. "We are excited to have the Datavolo team join Snowflake as we accelerate what is the best platform for enterprise data - unstructured and structured, batch and streaming - and dedicated to the success of the open source community."

Snowflake's acquisition of Datavolo also aims to accelerate Snowflake's business in the public sector. Snowflake plans to continue to maintain & nurture the Apache NiFi project with the close of the acquisition, deepening its support of open standards and empowering both Snowflake customers and the NiFi community with full interoperability, regardless of where their data resides.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.