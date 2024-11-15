SNDL Renews Share Buyback Program to Boost Shareholder Value

SNDL (SNDL) has released an update.

SNDL Inc. has announced the renewal of its share repurchase program, allowing the company to buy back up to C$100 million of its shares at market prices over the next year. This move aims to return value to shareholders and is set to commence on November 21, 2024. SNDL is a prominent player in the Canadian liquor and cannabis retail market, with a diverse portfolio of brands.

