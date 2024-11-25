SNBL’s Satsuma Pharma Achieves FDA Milestone

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. (JP:2395) has released an update.

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories’ subsidiary, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, has received FDA acceptance for the resubmission of its NDA for STS101, a novel treatment for acute migraine. This milestone aligns with SNBL’s financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2025, as the U.S. market for such treatments exceeds $1 billion.

