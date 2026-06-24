Snatch This Bargain Even Cheaper Than Director Chang Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 12, Walt Disney Co.'s Director, Amy Chang, invested $98,790.60 into 916 shares of DIS, for a cost per share of $107.85. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) and achieve a cost basis 5.6% cheaper than Chang, with shares changing hands as low as $101.80 per share. Walt Disney Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIS's low point in its 52 week range is $92.185 per share, with $124.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.08. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which DIS insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/12/2026 Amy Chang Director 916 $107.85 $98,790.60

The current annualized dividend paid by Walt Disney Co. is $1.5/share, currently paid in installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 06/30/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for DIS, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DIS makes up 5.15% of the Motley Fool Value Factor ETF (Symbol: MFVL) which is trading higher by about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding DIS).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Further DIS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.