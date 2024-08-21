SNAP Stock Plunges 44.1% YTD: Should Investors Hold or Fold?

Snap Inc. SNAP, the parent company of popular social media platform Snapchat, has seen its stock price plummet 44.1% year to date and underperform the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 22.5%, leaving investors questioning whether to maintain their positions or cut their losses.



Snap's stock presents a high-risk but potentially high-reward scenario. While the company faces significant challenges in advertising and competition, its innovative approach and engaged user base offer hope. Snap has been making efforts to diversify its revenue streams and improve its advertising technology. The company has been investing in augmented reality (AR) capabilities and exploring new avenues for monetization, such as its Snapchat+ subscription service. These initiatives could potentially drive growth and help the company weather the current storm.

Investors must weigh Snap's long-term potential against short-term volatility.

Year-to-date Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Snap's AR Gambit

Snap continues to leverage its innovative AR features to drive user growth and engagement in an increasingly competitive social media landscape. The company's suite of offerings, including AR Lenses, Discover content, Shows and Snap Map, has successfully expanded its daily active user base to 432 million, with a strong presence in the crucial 13-34 age demographic.



The company's AR capabilities have demonstrated significant growth, with a 12% year-over-year increase in AR Lens sharing witnessed in the second quarter. Snap's AR development platform, Lens Studio, has been pivotal in fostering a vibrant AR ecosystem, effectively crowdsourcing innovation from over 300,000 creators and developers who have produced more than 3 million AR Lenses.



Recent updates to Lens Studio have streamlined the production of complex AR effects, potentially stimulating increased content creation. This advancement, combined with the integration of AR Extensions for advertisers, positions Snap to capitalize on the expanding AR market, projected to reach $1,869.40 billion by 2032, per Fortune Business Insights report.



Snap's strategic focus on AR aligns with evolving user preferences, as evidenced by the popularity of generative AI Lenses. With 80% of Snapchatters above 18 and increasing global content engagement, this approach appears to resonate with the target audience.



The rising popularity of Snapchat+, which attracted over 11 million paying subscribers in the second quarter, along with ARES and AR advertising, demonstrates the company’s efforts to diversify revenue streams. These initiatives, coupled with an expanding partner network including ITV and Spotify, are expected to drive net sales in 2024.



While the Zacks Consensus Estimate projects 16.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $5.35 billion for 2024, the earnings estimate of 21 cents per share indicates a 133.33% growth year-over-year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Snap's AI Revolution: Redefining Social Media Engagement

Snap is strategically pivoting toward artificial intelligence (AI) to maintain its competitive edge in the social media landscape. The introduction of "My AI," a ChatGPT-powered chatbot integrated directly into Snapchat, showcases the company's commitment to incorporating cutting-edge AI technology into its core product.



This AI-driven approach extends beyond chatbots, with Snap leveraging generative AI to enhance its AR features and content creation tools. The new GenAI Suite in Lens Studio empowers AR creators to generate custom ML models and assets, while real-time image models promise to bring user imagination to life instantaneously in AR.



Snap's AI strategy also aims to boost user engagement through features like editable chats, expanded emoji reactions and Map Reactions. With over five billion Snaps created daily, these innovations are crucial for maintaining user interest and fostering self-expression.



The company is equally focused on applying AI to its advertising business, developing tools for more engaging ad experiences. Collaborations with tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT) for AI-powered Sponsored Links further demonstrate Snap's commitment to leveraging AI across its platform, potentially reinvigorating its position in the challenging digital advertising market.

Competition, Weak Advertising Market Create Near-Term Concerns

The company faces significant challenges despite its innovative AI and AR initiatives. Weak advertising spending and intense competition from tech giants like Meta Platforms META and Alphabet GOOGL pose immediate threats to top-line growth. The company's ability to monetize its AI features, particularly in advertising, will be crucial for financial success.



Challenges in navigating the evolving digital advertising landscape, exacerbated by Apple's AAPL iOS privacy changes, have lowered ad revenues. Growing competition, especially from TikTok, has dampened user growth and engagement metrics, particularly in younger demographics.



Macroeconomic headwinds, including rising interest rates and inflation concerns, have disproportionately affected growth-focused companies like Snap.



Snap's premium valuation, reflected in its forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 2.69 — higher than the Zacks Internet - Software industry average of 2.55 — suggests high growth expectations but also implies elevated risk.

SNAP’s P/S F12M Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This valuation, coupled with profitability concerns, underscores the critical importance of Snap's ability to effectively monetize its user base and bring innovative features in an increasingly competitive market.

Conclusion

Snap's 44.1% YTD plunge presents a complex investment scenario. The company's focus on innovation and its strong position in AR could provide long-term growth opportunities. Existing investors may consider holding their positions, but new investors should exercise caution, potentially waiting for a more favorable entry point. Snap currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

