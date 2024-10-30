Snap price target raised to $14 from $13 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Snap (SNAP) to $14 from $13 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results came in ahead of muted expectations while the Q4 guide was mixed, reflecting good traction in DR and Snapchat+ that was offset by softness in Brand advertising, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Snap’s changes to the ad products are starting to resonate with the growing roster of advertisers, but its execution remains uneven sequentially, Truist added.

