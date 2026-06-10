Markets
SNA

Snap-on Buys Diesel Laptops For About $100 Mln

June 10, 2026 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tool maker Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) announced that it acquired Diesel Laptops LLC for approximately $100 million in cash. The deal closed on June 8.

Irmo, South Carolina-based Diesel Laptops provides diagnostics, repair information and digital tools for commercial trucks and off-highway vehicles used in heavy-duty repair shops, fleets, mining, agriculture and infrastructure.

Snap-on said the acquisition would expand its capabilities in heavy-duty markets and strengthen its library of repair data.

Diesel Laptops is expected to join Snap-on's Repair Systems & Information Group.

After hours, Snap-on shares rose 0.26 percent to $388.27 following a 1.74 percent gain to $387.26 at Tuesday's NYSE close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.