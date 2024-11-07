Snam S.p.A. Achieves Strong Growth in 2024

SNAM S.p.A. (IT:SRG) has released an update.

Snam S.p.A. reports robust financial results for the first nine months of 2024, with investments surging by 46.1% and adjusted EBITDA rising by 12.2%, reflecting strong operational performance. The company’s strategic initiatives, such as the Ravenna CCS project and sustainable finance efforts, underline its commitment to the energy transition. Snam also announced a 3% increase in its dividend, aligning with its ongoing growth and sustainability objectives.

