Snam S.p.A. Achieves Strong Growth in 2024

SNAM S.p.A. (IT:SRG) has released an update.
Snam S.p.A. reports robust financial results for the first nine months of 2024, with investments surging by 46.1% and adjusted EBITDA rising by 12.2%, reflecting strong operational performance. The company’s strategic initiatives, such as the Ravenna CCS project and sustainable finance efforts, underline its commitment to the energy transition. Snam also announced a 3% increase in its dividend, aligning with its ongoing growth and sustainability objectives.
