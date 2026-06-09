Snag Shares of SELF 5.1% Cheaper Than the CEO Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 14, Global Self Storage Inc's CEO, Mark Campbell Winmill, invested $21,320.00 into 4,000 shares of SELF, for a cost per share of $5.33. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Global Self Storage Inc (Symbol: SELF) and achieve a cost basis 5.1% cheaper than Winmill, with shares changing hands as low as $5.06 per share. Global Self Storage Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SELF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SELF's low point in its 52 week range is $4.73 per share, with $5.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.12. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which SELF insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/14/2026 Mark Campbell Winmill President and CEO 4,000 $5.33 $21,320.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Global Self Storage Inc is $0.29/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 06/15/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SELF, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 5.8% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Further SELF Research:

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