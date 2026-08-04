Snag This Bargain Even Cheaper Than President O'connor Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on July 30, Hanover Bancorp Inc Md's President, Kevin M. O'connor, invested $268,800.00 into 10,000 shares of HNVR, for a cost per share of $26.88. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Hanover Bancorp Inc Md (Symbol: HNVR) and achieve a cost basis 2.0% cheaper than O'connor, with shares changing hands as low as $26.35 per share. Hanover Bancorp Inc Md shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HNVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HNVR's low point in its 52 week range is $19.905 per share, with $27.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.58. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which HNVR insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/30/2026 Kevin M. O'connor President 10,000 $26.88 $268,800.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Hanover Bancorp Inc Md is $0.4/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 08/06/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for HNVR, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

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Further HNVR Research:

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