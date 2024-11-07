News & Insights

SMX Partners with FinGo for Ethical Mining Solutions

November 07, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

SMX Public Limited Company (SMX) has released an update.

SMX Public Limited Company has announced a collaboration with Sthaler Ltd to create a centralized platform aimed at enhancing transparency in the artisanal and small-scale mining sector. This partnership seeks to ensure ethical sourcing of ASM gold by tracking commodities through advanced digital and biometric technologies, promising real-time auditing and compliance with regulatory standards. By integrating SMX’s molecular marking technology with FinGo’s biometric identity solutions, the initiative aims to improve governance and secure payment systems within the mining supply chain.

