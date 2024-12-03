SMX Faces Delay in Shareholder Meeting Due to Quorum Issues

SMX Public Limited Company (SMX) has released an update.
SMX Public Limited Company was forced to adjourn its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders due to a lack of quorum. The meeting, initially scheduled for December 3, 2024, will reconvene on December 10, 2024, in Dublin, where any shareholders present will form a quorum for decision-making. This development may affect shareholder engagement and the company’s strategic decision-making processes.
