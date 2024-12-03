News & Insights

SMX Faces Delay in Shareholder Meeting Due to Quorum Issues

December 03, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

SMX Public Limited Company (SMX) has released an update.

SMX Public Limited Company was forced to adjourn its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders due to a lack of quorum. The meeting, initially scheduled for December 3, 2024, will reconvene on December 10, 2024, in Dublin, where any shareholders present will form a quorum for decision-making. This development may affect shareholder engagement and the company’s strategic decision-making processes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

