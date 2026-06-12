SMX: Can Molecular Tracking Technology Become the Next Moonshot?

It wasn’t that long ago that investing in space seemed like a moonshot rooted in more hype than hope. Today, the SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO is captivating investors for good reason. SpaceX is the biggest name in a sector that’s now delivering on its promise.

Early investors are being rewarded for their risk. For speculative investors who are willing to peek around the corner at a potentially lucrative industry, it may be time to look at SMX (NASDAQ: SMX)—the company previously known as Security Matters.

The Foundational Layer of the Circular Economy

SMX is attempting to carve out a leadership position in the circular economy by solving the problem of the authenticity of global supply chains. Specifically, where something is, where it came from, and whether it’s been tampered with.

Think about a bar of gold, a barrel of oil, or a batch of recycled plastic. Today, the only proof of their origin is paperwork. However, those documents can be falsified, lost, or separated from the product.

SMX's answer is to make the material itself carry its own unforgeable ID. The company's platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials.

This allows items to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle. Every handoff, every processing step, and every shipment can be recorded and stored immutably on blockchain ledgers, creating a transparent chain of custody that follows the material from raw extraction to deployment

Equally important, the molecular markers can never be removed or faked.

How Does SMX Translate Opportunity Into Revenue?

The company has four avenues to monetize its technology:

Licensing the technology to manufacturers and commodity producers

Selling proprietary reader hardware

Subscription or SaaS fees for access to the digital verification platform

Project-based revenue: pilot programs, integration projects, and proof-of-concept contracts with enterprise partners

However, by its own admission, SMX has reported zero revenue in all of the SEC filings it’s made to date. Furthermore, the company doesn’t list any commercial customers or contracts. This comes at a time when losses are mounting, and shareholder equity has fallen about 90% between FY2023 and the middle of 2025.

The Challenge: A Decade in Business With No Revenue

As much as governments are cracking down on sustainability claims, recycled content, and supply chain transparency, the issues haven’t achieved critical mass yet. That’s a risk for investors because SMX is a 10-year-old company that’s still at the pre-revenue stage.

Complicating matters even more is that the company recently executed a reverse stock split with a ratio of 2.285:1. As reverse splits go, that’s not egregious, but it does highlight the risk that investors take on when dealing with a company that’s not yet profitable in a time where competition for capital has increased.

On the other hand, prior to the reverse split, the company awarded two million restricted stock units to its executive team. That’s not an action of a company with a going concern risk.

SMX Is a Binary Bet on Adoption and Execution

SMX is not for every investor, but it checks many of the boxes that attract speculative capital. It has a novel technology, a large addressable market, and regulatory tailwinds building behind it.

That said, investors need to go in with their eyes open. Short interest in SMX has been elevated and volatile. As of May 29, roughly 63% of the float was sold short, most likely in anticipation of the reverse split. High short interest cuts both ways. It reflects skepticism from professional traders, but it also creates the conditions for a short squeeze if positive catalysts emerge.

The more fundamental concern is competition. SMX is not operating in a vacuum. Applied DNA Sciences has a similar molecular tagging platform and already has paying customers in the textile industry. Authentix, a private firm, has been embedding chemical markers into fuels and pharmaceuticals for national governments and regulators for years. Neither has "won" the market, but both have commercial revenue that SMX currently lacks.

For investors, the question is whether SMX can convert its pipeline of pilots and proof-of-concept agreements into actual revenue before its balance sheet forces it to raise capital again on unfavorable terms. With a current ratio of 0.59—meaning current liabilities exceed current assets—that clock is ticking.

SMX is a binary bet. The stock is being ignored by analysts and institutional investors. If the circular economy regulatory wave accelerates and SMX lands even one major commercial contract, the story changes quickly. However, if it doesn't, the accumulated deficit keeps growing and dilution risk rises. It’s a cheaper moonshot than SpaceX, but the risks are real.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.